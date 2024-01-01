rawpixel
American troops in Vladivostok parading before the building occupied by the staff of the Czecho-Slovaks. Japanese marines…
American troops in Vladivostok parading before the building occupied by the staff of the Czecho-Slovaks. Japanese marines are standing at attention as they march by. Siberia, August 1918. Underwood and Underwood., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799870

View CC0 License

