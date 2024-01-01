rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799878
The annual spring football game at the University of Nebraska is a stadium-packing event. It is an intra-squad game, and…
The annual spring football game at the University of Nebraska is a stadium-packing event. It is an intra-squad game, and many fans wear red in tribute to the team, nicknamed the "Big Red," May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8799878

