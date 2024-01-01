rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799880
Cannon of largest size mounted in Fort, at Battery Rodgers. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public…
Cannon of largest size mounted in Fort, at Battery Rodgers. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
8799880

View CC0 License

