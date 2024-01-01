rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799892
Tapping on the desk hewn from the timbers of the H.M.S. Resolute, President George W. Bush addresses reporters in the Oval…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tapping on the desk hewn from the timbers of the H.M.S. Resolute, President George W. Bush addresses reporters in the Oval Office, 09/13/2001. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799892

View CC0 License

Tapping on the desk hewn from the timbers of the H.M.S. Resolute, President George W. Bush addresses reporters in the Oval Office, 09/13/2001. Original public domain image from Flickr

More