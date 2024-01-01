rawpixel
The Old Eagle Roller Mill Office, Foreground, and Grain Storage for Burdick Elevator in the Background at New Ulm Minnesota.

The Mill Was the Town's Leading Industry until the 1940's Some of the Buildings Which Remain Are Used for Grain Storage. The County Seat Trading Center Remains Predominately a Farming Community Although Its Growth Since 1950 Has Been Due to the Arrival of Manufacturing Firms. New Ulm Was Founded in 1854 by a Group of German Immigrants. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr

