Waikiki Beach is the most popular tourist spot on the island there are 26,000 hotel rooms on Oahu. Most of them are in the Waikiki area, October 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799903

View CC0 License

