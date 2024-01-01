rawpixel
In the swing at Lincoln's 33rd Annual Square Dance Festival dance was held in the Pershing Memorial Auditorium, one of the…
In the swing at Lincoln's 33rd Annual Square Dance Festival dance was held in the Pershing Memorial Auditorium, one of the sights of the capital, May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799908

View CC0 License

