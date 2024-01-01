The Church of Christ, One of Many Churches Each of Which Are Built in Different Architectural Styles in New Ulm, Minnesota.

The Town Was Founded in 1854 by a Group of German Immigrants. It Is Predominately a Farming Community Although Growth Since 1950 Has Been Due to the Arrival of Manufacturing Firms. Since the 1960's a Community Effort Has Helped to Revitalize the Business District of the County Seat Trading Center. Population for New Ulm Is 13,000. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr