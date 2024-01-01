Signpost in the Yard of the Domeier Grocery Store, a Neighborhood Business, on South Minnesota Street in New Ulm Minnesota.

The Town Was Founded in 1854 by a Group of German Immigrants. Descendants of Families From Sweden, Norway and Wales Also Are Clustered in Communities Within Brown County. The Area Surrounding New Ulm Is Predominately Farming, But the Town Owes Its Growth Since 1950 to the Arrival of Manufacturing Firms. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr