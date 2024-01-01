rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Polta Drugstore on Minnesota Street in New Ulm, Minnesota in the Past Five Years Local Merchants on the Main Street Have…
Polta Drugstore on Minnesota Street in New Ulm, Minnesota in the Past Five Years Local Merchants on the Main Street Have Restored the Fronts of Many of the Old Buildings and Painted the Brickwork as It Had Been in the Past. The Town Was Founded in 1854 by a Company of German Immigrants.

It Is a Farming Area That Has Changed From Quite Small Farms to Larger Units Run by Two Or Three Generations of One Family. New Ulm Is the County Seat and a Trading Center. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
8799928

View CC0 License

