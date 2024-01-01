rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799933
"Ring it Again. Buy a United States Government Bond of the Second Liberty Loan of 1917. Help Your Country and Yourself."…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Ring it Again. Buy a United States Government Bond of the Second Liberty Loan of 1917. Help Your Country and Yourself.", ca. 1918 - ca. 1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799933

View CC0 License

"Ring it Again. Buy a United States Government Bond of the Second Liberty Loan of 1917. Help Your Country and Yourself.", ca. 1918 - ca. 1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

More