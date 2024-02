Gasoline Stations Abandoned During the Fuel Crisis in the Winter of 1973-74 Were Sometimes Used for Other Purposes.

This Station at Potlatch, Washington, West of Olympia Was Turned Into a Religious Meeting Hall. Signs Painted on the Gas Pumps Proclaim "Fill Up with the Holy Ghost... And Salvation." 04/1974. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr