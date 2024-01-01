Germans Like Their Beer and Their Defendants, Are No Exception.

for More Than 100 Years the Town Supported at Least Two Breweries, But Only Schell's, the Oldest, Remains in Production and Has Installed New Equipment. Original Brewery Machinery Seen in the Photo Is No Longer Used But Can Be Viewed by Visitors. The Beer Has a Distinctive Flavor That Is Preferred by Farmers and Residents of This County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 Founded by Germans in 1954. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr