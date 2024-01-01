Polka Dancing at the Gibbon Ballroom at Gibbon, Minnesota 20 Miles North of New Ulm. It Was Headquarters for Gibbon Polka Days, Four Days of Dancing to Both German and Polish Polkas.

The Event Attracted Dancers From Throughout the Upper Midwestern States. Polka Dancing Is an Old New Ulm Tradition Which Has Regained Popularity with Young and Old after a Decline in the 1950's and 60's. More Than 26 Professional Polka-Waltz Bands Have Formed and Worked Out of New Ulm Since the 1930's. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr