rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799957
This Night Scene Was Taken at 7:45 P.M. After All Commercial and Neon Lights Were Turned Off September, 29, 1973, by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

This Night Scene Was Taken at 7:45 P.M. After All Commercial and Neon Lights Were Turned Off September, 29, 1973, by Executive Order From Governor Tom Mccall to Ease the Energy Shortage in the State 09/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799957

View CC0 License

This Night Scene Was Taken at 7:45 P.M. After All Commercial and Neon Lights Were Turned Off September, 29, 1973, by Executive Order From Governor Tom Mccall to Ease the Energy Shortage in the State 09/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

More