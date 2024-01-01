https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799957Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThis Night Scene Was Taken at 7:45 P.M. After All Commercial and Neon Lights Were Turned Off September, 29, 1973, by Executive Order From Governor Tom Mccall to Ease the Energy Shortage in the State 09/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799957View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 812 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2031 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThis Night Scene Was Taken at 7:45 P.M. After All Commercial and Neon Lights Were Turned Off September, 29, 1973, by Executive Order From Governor Tom Mccall to Ease the Energy Shortage in the State 09/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMore