Close-Up of Slatey Rock Chips in the Atigun Gorge, 5 Miles East of the Pipeline Crossing of the Atigun River. These Chips, Here About One-Half Inch Long, Are Gradually Being Weathered Down by Frost Wind and Water Into Soil. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799958

View CC0 License

