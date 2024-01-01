https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799973Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCommonwealth Avenue, between Arlington and Berkeley Streets. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799973View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 805 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2013 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCommonwealth Avenue, between Arlington and Berkeley Streets. Original public domain image from FlickrMore