Employees of an Auto Emission Inspection Station in Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, Wait for Business at 8:30 on a Weekday Morning.

All Light Duty, Spark Ignition Powered Motor Vehicles in the City Must Be Inspected Annually for Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbon Emissions. All Vehicles in Cincinnati Are Given a Safety Inspection. Prior to January, 1975, It Was Given Semi-Annually, But the Time Period Was Changed When the Emissions Testing Regulation Went Into Effect 08/1975. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr