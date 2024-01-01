Salmon Spawn in the Streams That Drain Salt Marshes Such as the One Shown Here. One of the Mineral King Islands Appears in the Middle Distance.

The Pipeline Will Run Above the Opposite Shore From Left to Right (East to West) Below Sugarloaf, the Prominent Valdez Landmark Seen in the Upper Right. The Blue Haze Is Smoke From Land Clearing Operations Underway at the Terminal Site One Mile West of This Picture. Mile 788, Alaska Pipeline Route 08/1974. Photographer: Cowals, Dennis. Original public domain image from Flickr