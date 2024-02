Mount Drum (Elevation 12,002 Feet) Seen From Copper Center Looking East. The 500 Mm Lens Shows the Dormant Volcano Rising Above the White Spruce Forest That Is Typical of Many Locations in the Area. The Pipeline Right-Of-Way Is About Two Miles West of This Camera Location.

Mile 685, near the Alaska Pipeline Route 08/1974. Photographer: Cowals, Dennis. Original public domain image from Flickr