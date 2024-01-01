The "Alaska Standard" Is Typical of the Small Old Vessels Which Carry Petroleum Products (Not Crude Oil) to Coastal Communities She Is 255 Feet Long, Weighs 2,657 Tons Empty And Carries 1,078 Barrels Of Product.

Her Statistics Compare With Tankers Which Will Weigh 45,000 To 150,000 Tons Empty (Most Will Average 120,000 Tons) And Carry Up To 940,000 Barrels Of Crude Oil. These Vessels Will Be Up To 900 Feet Long And 140 Feet Wide. The Ship Shown Is In The Valdez Narrows About 12 Miles From The Tanker Terminal Being Built Across From Valdez 08/1974



Photographer: Cowals, Dennis, 1945-







Valdez (Valdez-Cordova division, Alaska, United States) inhabited place



Environmental Protection Agency



Project DOCUMERICA







