https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800011Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Sheep on Its Way to the West Salt Lick in Atigun Gorge near the Point Where the Pipeline Will Cross the Atigun River. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8800011View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 808 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2021 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYoung Sheep on Its Way to the West Salt Lick in Atigun Gorge near the Point Where the Pipeline Will Cross the Atigun River. Original public domain image from FlickrMore