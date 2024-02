An Insect Called a Walking Stick Is Seen in a Closeup on a Plant Called Snow-On-The-Mountain near Troy, Kansas, in Doniphan County in the Extreme Northeast Corner of the State.

Both Plant and Insect Are Common in Tallgrass Prairie. The Plant Also Grows in Disturbed Or Overgrazed Prairie. This Part of the State Is Unique Because It Contains the Only Hardwood Forest in Kansas in Addition to the Tallgrass Prairie 09/1974. Photographer: Duncan, Patricia D. Original public domain image from Flickr