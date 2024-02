Sunset View of a Horse in Pastureland That Once Was Tallgrass Prairie in Wabaunsee County Kansas, near Manhattan, in the Heart of the Flint Hills Region.

The County Is One of the Sites Under Consideration for a Tallgrass Prairie National Park. There Is a Bill in Congress for Such a Park, But It Faces Opposition and Has Not Been Reported from Committee 01/1975. Photographer: Duncan, Patricia D. Original public domain image from Flickr