Old Band Uniforms Went on Sale During an Auction at the Schoolhouse in White Cloud, Kansas, near Troy, in the Northeast Corner of the State.

The Auction Was Sponsored by the Ma Hush Ka (White Cloud) Historical Society to Raise Money for a Museum of Local Artifacts Housed in the School Building. The Town Was Named after the Last Great Iowa Indian Chief, and the Iowa-Sac-Fox Indian Reservation Is Located Nearby. The Schoolhouse, Is Listed on the National Register of Historic Places 10/1974. Photographer: Duncan, Patricia D. Original public domain image from Flickr