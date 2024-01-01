https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800030Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFoaming Waters of the Errol Dam, on the Upper Reaches of the Androscoggin River 06/1973. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8800030View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2016 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFoaming Waters of the Errol Dam, on the Upper Reaches of the Androscoggin River 06/1973. Original public domain image from FlickrMore