rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800037
General Winfield S. Hancock and Staff of Twenty-Three. Recognized-- General Francis C. Barlow, General David B. Birney…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

General Winfield S. Hancock and Staff of Twenty-Three. Recognized-- General Francis C. Barlow, General David B. Birney, General John Gibbon, Lieutenant Edward Moalf by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8800037

View CC0 License

General Winfield S. Hancock and Staff of Twenty-Three. Recognized-- General Francis C. Barlow, General David B. Birney, General John Gibbon, Lieutenant Edward Moalf by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr

More