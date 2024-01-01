rawpixel
Residents of Century Village, a New Retirement Community Sun Themselves at Poolside. The Entire Village of 7,838 Units…
Residents of Century Village, a New Retirement Community Sun Themselves at Poolside. The Entire Village of 7,838 Units (Individually-Owned Condominiums) Is Due for Completion in the Spring of 1974. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8800044

View CC0 License

