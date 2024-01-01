rawpixel
Birds in Marsh

Original Caption: Birds in Marsh, 05/1972

 

U.S. National Archives’ Local Identifier: 412-DA-1425

 

Photographer: Olive, Jim

 

Subjects:

Galveston Bay (Texas, United States) bay

Environmental Protection Agency

Project DOCUMERICA

 

Persistent URL: catalog.archives.gov/id/543918

 

Repository: Still Picture Records Section, Special Media Archives Services Division (NWCS-S), National Archives at College Park, 8601 Adelphi Road, College Park, MD, 20740-6001.

 

For information about ordering reproductions of photographs held by the Still Picture Unit, visit: www.archives.gov/research/order/still-pictures.html

 

Reproductions may be ordered via an independent vendor. NARA maintains a list of vendors at www.archives.gov/research/order/vendors-photos-maps-dc.html

 

 

 

Access Restrictions: Unrestricted

Use Restrictions: Unrestricted

. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8800047

View CC0 License

