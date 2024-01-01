Birds in Marsh

Original Caption: Birds in Marsh, 05/1972







U.S. National Archives’ Local Identifier: 412-DA-1425







Photographer: Olive, Jim







Subjects:



Galveston Bay (Texas, United States) bay



Environmental Protection Agency



Project DOCUMERICA







Persistent URL: catalog.archives.gov/id/543918







Repository: Still Picture Records Section, Special Media Archives Services Division (NWCS-S), National Archives at College Park







Access Restrictions: Unrestricted



Use Restrictions: Unrestricted



