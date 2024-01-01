https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800053Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of the Many Species of Coral at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, a Few Miles Off Key Largo. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8800053View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 813 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2033 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOne of the Many Species of Coral at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, a Few Miles Off Key Largo. Original public domain image from FlickrMore