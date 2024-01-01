https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800068Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAt Some Points Just Skiing through Can Start an Avalanche One of the Jobs of the Ski Patrol Is to Find and Mark Such Danger Spots. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8800068View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 813 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2033 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAt Some Points Just Skiing through Can Start an Avalanche One of the Jobs of the Ski Patrol Is to Find and Mark Such Danger Spots. Original public domain image from FlickrMore