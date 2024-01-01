Closeup of the Statue of Hermann-Arminius, German Patriot Which Was Erected in New Ulm, Minnesota, in 1888.

The Town Was Built by a German Immigrant Land Company in 1854 and Named for the City of Ulm in the Danubian District of Wurttemberg, Germany Hermann-Arminius Was Chief of the Cherusci Who United the Germanic Tribes to Defeat Roman General Varus in 19 Ad and Halt the Roman Empire at the Rhine River. He Survives in Legends as a Champion of Germanic Nationalism and Liberty. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr