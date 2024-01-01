rawpixel
Downtown Core Area of Portland, after 7 P.M. on November 2 1973, During the State's Energy Crisis with Few Commercial and…
Downtown Core Area of Portland, after 7 P.M. on November 2 1973, During the State's Energy Crisis with Few Commercial and Neon Lighting Displays. This Photo Looks Toward the West with the Willamette River in the Foreground 11/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8800100

View CC0 License

