https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800145Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGamecocks on a Farm near Leakey, Texas, and San Antonio, 12/1973. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8800145View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2018 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGamecocks on a Farm near Leakey, Texas, and San Antonio, 12/1973. Original public domain image from FlickrMore