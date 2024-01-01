Assortment of Salt and Pepper Shakers for Sale at a Flea Market in White Cloud, Kansas, near Troy. It Is Sponsored by the Ma Hush Ka (White Cloud) Historical Society to Raise Money for the Local Museum Housed in the 100-Year-Old Schoolhouse.

Some People Would Like to See the Place Restored as an Example of a 19th Century Kansas River Town. It Was Named for the Last Great Iowa Indian Chief Whose Tribe Was Given Area Land by Treaty in 1836 09/1974. Photographer: Duncan, Patricia D. Original public domain image from Flickr