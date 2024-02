The Great Blue Hill Ski Slopes Are Just 10 Miles from the Center of Boston, and Can Be Reached by Street Car and Bus. The Ski Slopes Are One Part of the 5,930 Acre Blue Hills Reservation Administered by the Metropolitan District Commission.

It Provides Both Winter and Summer Sport Facilities 02/1973. Photographer: Halberstadt, Ernst, 1910-1987. Original public domain image from Flickr