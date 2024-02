Closeup of the Smokestacks of the Tennessee Valley Authority Steam Plant at Cumberland City, near Clarksville Tennessee, Coal for Its Furnaces Arrives by Barge and Is Unloaded by Automated Equipment.

It Is the Largest Type Steam Plant and One of the Most Modern in the World. The Plant Keeps One Million Tons of Coal on Hand at Any One Time 07/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr