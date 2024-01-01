rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800180
The George Washington Bridge in Heavy Smog. View toward the New Jersey Side of the Hudson River. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The George Washington Bridge in Heavy Smog. View toward the New Jersey Side of the Hudson River. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8800180

View CC0 License

The George Washington Bridge in Heavy Smog. View toward the New Jersey Side of the Hudson River. Original public domain image from Flickr

More