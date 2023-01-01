https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807170Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextConvention png sticker, American Stock Growers Association, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8807170View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3143 x 4714 pxCompatible with :Convention png sticker, American Stock Growers Association, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More