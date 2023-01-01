https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807196Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextConvention, American Stock Growers Association psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8807196View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3143 x 4714 px | 300 dpi | 109.86 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3143 x 4714 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Convention, American Stock Growers Association psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More