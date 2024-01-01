rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808529
PNG Hammer Throw clipart, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Hammer Throw clipart, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8808529

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

PNG Hammer Throw clipart, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More