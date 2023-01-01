https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810149Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage forest border, vintage lion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8810149View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3172 x 1784 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3172 x 1784 px | 300 dpi | 32.42 MBVintage forest border, vintage lion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More