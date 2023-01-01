Vintage premium gold frame psd mockup, editable design More Premium ID : 8810558 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4864 x 3867 px | 300 dpi | 287.32 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 954 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2783 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4864 x 3867 px | 300 dpi