Bronze picture frame psd mockup, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixel More Premium ID : 8810627 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3874 x 2582 px | 300 dpi | 135.35 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3874 x 2582 px | 300 dpi