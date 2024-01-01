rawpixel
A handmade ladies leather handbag designed and made by the Luxury Leather Africa (LULEA) company inside the company's…
A handmade ladies leather handbag designed and made by the Luxury Leather Africa (LULEA) company inside the company's workshop in the town of Thika approx. 40km north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8811951

Editorial use only

