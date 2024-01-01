rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812057
A Maasai known as Lemeria shows the scars caused when he was attacked by a Leopard 6 years ago in the Mara North Conservancy…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Maasai known as Lemeria shows the scars caused when he was attacked by a Leopard 6 years ago in the Mara North Conservancy adjacent to Kenya's world famous Maasai Mara National Reserve

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8812057

View CC0 License

A Maasai known as Lemeria shows the scars caused when he was attacked by a Leopard 6 years ago in the Mara North Conservancy adjacent to Kenya's world famous Maasai Mara National Reserve

More