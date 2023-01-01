https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822825Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand squeezing venomous snake's neck collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8822825View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2757 x 3858 px | 300 dpi | 114.38 MBSmall JPEG 858 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2757 x 3858 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hand squeezing venomous snake's neck collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More