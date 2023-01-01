https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824289Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhiladelphia - Carpenters' Hall, architecture collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 8824289View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2428 x 2428 px | 300 dpi | 48.71 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2428 x 2428 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Philadelphia - Carpenters' Hall, architecture collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More