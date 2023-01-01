Philadelphia - Carpenters' Hall, architecture collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 8824289 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2428 x 2428 px | 300 dpi | 48.71 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2428 x 2428 px | 300 dpi