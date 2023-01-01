https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824436Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextVintage premium gold frame mockup psd, editable designMorePremiumID : 8824436View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4938 x 3528 px | 300 dpi | 279.35 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4938 x 3528 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage premium gold frame mockup psd, editable designMore