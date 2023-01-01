https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825712Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand holding flower, vintage collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 8825712View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2700 x 2160 px | 300 dpi | 45.63 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2700 x 2160 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hand holding flower, vintage collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More